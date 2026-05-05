New government, new headquarters? Nabanna or Writers’ Buildings in focus after Saffron victory

The government was unseated from Nabanna. However, whether the towering Howrah building is also the seat of the new government in Bengal remains to be seen.

Following the BJP sweep, speculation was rife that the administrative headquarters would be shifted out of Nabanna.

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Some claimed that the new government may move the secretariat back to the historic Writers’ Buildings.

Some others said that even if not, the blue and white of Nabanna would be replaced with white and saffron.

Following the victory, central forces have been deployed at the state secretariat, apparently to secure documents.