Victory rallies allowed from today after local police stations give green signal

The Election Commission barred victory rallies on Monday, permitting them from Tuesday, subject to prior approval from respective local police stations.

All police stations across the state were asked to remain alert against post-poll

violence.

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The city police issued a notification late on Sunday that stated: “In order to maintain public order, peace, and tranquillity within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, it is hereby notified that no victory procession, rally, or public celebration in connection with election results shall be carried out on 4th May, 2026... This restriction shall apply uniformly to all political parties or groups without exception.”

Victory processions, if any, may be conducted with permission on May 5, the police said.

“All permitted processions must strictly comply with prevailing rules, guidelines,

and the conditions laid down in the permission,” an officer said.

Despite the restrictions and deployment of 500 companies of central forces to handle post-poll violence and another 200 at the counting centres, a few incidents were reported in Calcutta where Trinamool candidates and functionaries were allegedly heckled and forced out of the counting centres as trends started emerging on Monday afternoon.

BJP supporters allegedly ransacked the Trinamool camp outside Sakhawat Memorial school and smashed green chairs, prompting the police to chase them away on Monday afternoon.

The school was the counting centre for the Bhabanipur constituency.

Trinankur Bhattacharya, Trinamool’s candidate from Noapara who lost to BJP’s Arjun Singh, was pushed out of the counting centre even before the counting was over.

The Trinamool candidate from Barrackpore, Raj Chakraborty, was forced to leave the centre after mud was splashed on his clothes.

In the city, the Trinamool party office in Jadavpur’s Ward 99 was vandalised as early trends began indicating a shift in votes towards the saffron camp.

Flexes and banners were torn, and flags pulled down. A saffron flag was hoisted at the spot, with a poster of Union home minister Amit Shah placed inside the office.

A Trinamool office at Baghajatin was ransacked.

On Monday evening, a party functionary close to Trinamool’s Ratna Chatterjee was chased through the roads of Taratala, and his vehicle was damaged by men carrying BJP flags.

Later, a group of BJP supporters at APC Ray Polytechnic College in Jadavpur emerged from the counting centre and moved towards the Jibananda Setu landing, which connects Prince Anwar Shah Road to Kasba, briefly disrupting traffic on the bridge.

A TMC supporter’s house was ransacked in Haridevpur on Monday night. Allegations have emerged against BJP supporters.

Police sources said several TMC offices were ransacked in Patuli, Tangra and Entally on Monday night.

A large group of men holding BJP flags were spotted breaking the glass windows of a structure at the Ruby crossing on Monday night.