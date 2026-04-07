Calcutta University backs Loreto College autonomy bid; letter to UGC soon: Vice-chancellor

The Calcutta University vice-chancellor said he would write to the UGC soon, informing it that the varsity has no objection to Loreto College’s plea for autonomy.

Any application by a college seeking autonomy requires the affiliating university to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the regulatory body. “The college has already applied to the UGC seeking autonomy. The university will soon write to the UGC, apprising them that we have no objection,” VC Ashutosh Ghosh said on Monday.

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A CU official said the letter will follow a meeting of the syndicate, the university’s highest decision-making body, next week. The Middleton Row college had sought the NOC from CU.

“The college wants to start its journey as an autonomous college from the 2026-27 academic year. The university will help them in this endeavour,” Ghosh said.

In January, the 114-year-old Loreto College applied to the UGC for autonomy, so it can start programmes independently. “We are eagerly awaiting CU’s NOC, which will help us secure autonomy and start an independent journey from the ensuing academic year,” a Loreto official said.

A CU official said this is unlike the case of Behala College last year, where CU was accused of standing in the way of the college securing autonomy. CU will help Loreto get autonomy at the earliest, he said.

“CU tried to prevent Behala College from securing autonomy. However, the college earned it by applying directly to the UGC. We should not prevent any college from securing autonomy,” said Ghosh, who took over as VC in November. “Autonomy helps a college prosper. Loreto has the potential and the infrastructure to become autonomous.”

Sister A. Nirmala, teacher-in-charge at Loreto, had told Metro earlier: “Many bright students are leaving Calcutta for other cities. If we want to retain them here, we have to get creative and ensure our courses are relevant.”

Loreto plans to introduce BCom and BBA programmes, a law school, and undergraduate courses in social work, AI, computer science, journalism and communication.

In February, the 196-year-old Scottish Church College also decided to apply for autonomy. “Scottish Church College has informed us that it will apply for autonomous status. However, they have yet to seek an NOC from the university,” said Ghosh.