Bengal government fixes SSC non-teaching selection tests for March 1 and 8

The state government has directed the school service commission (SSC) to hold selection tests to shortlist candidates for non-teaching posts in government-aided schools on March 1 for Group C and March 8 for Group D.

The SSC had proposed March 1 for Group C and March 15 for Group D. However, the government opted for an earlier date, possibly due to the upcoming Assembly elections.

The state government will soon hold meetings to put in place the logistics required for the exams, an education department official said. Around 16 lakh candidates have applied online for the tests.

“We had proposed March 15 for the Group D test. The commission wanted to avoid March 8 as it falls close to Holi (March 4). But the government has assured us that logistics will not be a problem,” sources in the SSC said.

An education department official said the government wants to complete the tests at the earliest, apprehending that election-related developments could interfere if the exam were scheduled later.

In Bengal, Assembly elections are usually held between March and May.

“The poll dates are likely to be announced after the publication of the updated electoral rolls on February 14 after the SIR,” the official said.

The government fears that if the Group D test cannot be held on March 15 because of election-related constraints, the recruitment process could face further delays, the official added.

Petitions alleging corruption in school recruitment had led to the termination of 25,753 jobs in April 2025. Among those affected were 8,544 non-teaching staff.

As part of the fresh recruitment drive, around 16 lakh applications have been received online — about 8 lakh each for Group C and D posts.

In an advertisement issued last year inviting applications for Group C and Group D staff at the secondary (Classes IX and X) and higher secondary (Classes XI and XII) levels, the SSC had initially stated that the selection tests would be held in January.

But the schedule had to be revised after the recruitment process for teachers was delayed. Fresh selection tests for appointing teachers come after the termination of 17,209 teaching jobs.

The SSC plans to conduct the non-teaching selection tests only after completing the appointment of teachers, for which the Supreme Court has set an August 31 deadline.

“The schedule for the non-teaching selection tests had to be pushed back. The final dates will be announced on January 27,” an SSC official said.