BA Block salutes ex-neighbour singers

What began as a calm, almost shy, evening soon transformed into a lively celebration as BA Block residents came together for their annual get-together, in association with The Telegraph Salt Lake, proving once again that good music and company are all it takes to bring a neighbourhood alive.

The event, held at the park beside the community hall, was organised by the block residents’ association and was planned as a musical evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme began with a singing performance by block resident Samarjit Guha. “I am grateful that I can perform again today in our block after a personal tragedy. It feels good to be back as the opening singer as a warm-up is needed to set the mood,” he said. When he chose to sing ‘Shiter haoway laglo nachon’ as his third song, Sohini De, an audience member, loudly quipped: “Na na, aar shiter haowa chai na. Jothesto thanda porechhe ei bochhor,” drawing giggles from others around.

Block resident Samarjit Guha finishes his recital

The block association also felicitated singer and former block residents Sivaji Chatterjee and Arundhati Holme Chowdhury. “This block was a part of our lives for years. Since the time we moved into this house after our marriage, we have seen so many changes here. Kids have grown up, there were puja celebrations... This was a memorable part of our lives. I have performed in this block before we shifted here and also while I was staying, so this bond is memorable,” said the singer.

“Sivaji was more actively involved in block activities but having Durga puja bhog is a very fond memory of mine. Though we have moved to New Town recently this block will always be a big part of our lives,” added Arundhati. The duo also sang two lines from the song Purano shei diner kotha.

Guest singers Dipanwita Chowdhury and Suday Sarkar soon took the stage and they slowly worked their charm as children swayed to the tunes and elders tapped their feet to the beat.

Ramrabindra Ghosh, 92, the oldest member of the audience

Listening in the second row was the oldest member of the audience Ramrabindra Ghosh. The 92-year- old chemical engineer, who has spent 43 years in the block, said: “I like to attend block programmes. Even during Puja, I come here on all days before I leave for my daughter’s place.”

Pritha Rakshit was seen grooving to songs like Dafliwale, Mon mane na and more. “I felt like dancing as soon as I heard these songs. We have a group of friends who dance but today the one who dances the most is out of town,” said the block resident for more than 40 years.

Neighbours Soma Mitra and Jayeeta Paul had put on coats and shawls and happily clapped to the beats of the music. “Luckily it’s not that cold but we have come prepared. It was very cold these last few days but we are enjoying ourselves today,” said Mitra.

“We are hopeful that everyone will have a great time today. Two good singers are performing. Initially, the turnout was low but the chairs filled up gradually,” said block president Dr Baidyanath Kole.

Shatabdi Ghosh had a thick coat and muffler wrapped around herself as she sipped coffee. “The weather is cold but pleasant and we are enjoying ourselves. In fact, now I am feeling hot,” she smiled.

“This is the only day when we invite a guest artist. Usually, only residents perform at our programmes,” said Suman Basu, convenor of the annual get-together committee. “This year, we sold around 400 dinner cards. Residents suggest dishes to include in the dinner. We alternate between pulao and biryani every year,” added committee chairman Subrata Hore.

The night concluded on a delicious note with a community dinner, with a separate section for senior citizens as residents queued up happily, continuing conversations over shared meals.

“The food was delicious. Getting to meet with neighbours after Puja really feels special. So we look forward to this night,” said Bijoy Bose, a block resident.

Shatadipa Bhattacharya