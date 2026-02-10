Kabir kin properties seized in drugs case under NDPS Act

Several properties of suspended Trinamool Congress leader and founder of Janata Unnayan Party Humayun Kabir's close relatives were on Monday ordered to be seized by the Union finance ministry under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Kabir's son-in-law Rehan Islam and his father Shariful Islam were accused of illegal drug trafficking and their movable and immovable properties valued ₹10.73 crore listed for seizure.

Shariful and Rehan live in Naladhari village in Murshidabad's Lalgola.

Biman Halder, sub-divisional police officer of Bhagabangola in Murshidabad, said the order came on Monday and the police acted promptly to seize three of the 14 properties.

"At least five years ago, Shariful Islam and his son Rehan Islam were accused under the NDPS Act. They were also unable to produce legal documents to show how they had acquired these properties. Therefore, the police had appealed to the Union finance ministry to give the go-ahead to acquire these properties. Based on our appeal, the Union ministry issued an order on February 5 to seize movable and immovable properties valued at ₹10.73 crore," Halder said.

"The rest of the properties (11) will be seized tomorrow (on Tuesday)," Halder said.

The 14 properties apart, two cars have also been listed for seizure. Their bank accounts will also be frozen.

The police said that over the last five-six years, several cases had been lodged against the father-son duo under the NDPS Act and they were currently out on bail.

The police had challenged the source of the properties owned by them. "According to the directive of a local court and as required under the NDPS Act, we had moved the authority concerned, the Union finance ministry, seeking permission to seize their movable and immovable properties, which was granted," said a police officer.

Armed with the Union ministry's order, a huge team led by Halder raided Naladhari on Monday and attached three properties of the duo — Shariful's residence, a banquet hall next to the Lalgola bus stand and a building housing a private school.

A police officer said that the properties slated to be seized on Tuesday include a brick kiln, a house at Lalgola Market and flats in Behrampore and Calcutta.

"Their bank accounts will also be frozen on Tuesday," the officer added.