Form 7 row in Bengal: BJP seeks 591 deletions, deadline extension; protests erupt statewide

The BJP has so far sought the exclusion of 591 voters and the inclusion of one in the electoral rolls in Bengal since December 17, 2025 till Monday.

A communique from the Election Commission revealed the ruling Trinamool has asked for the exclusion of 13 voters and inclusion of 13 more.

The Congress hasn’t made any claims and objections regarding any voters, while the CPM has asked for the inclusion of two voters.

Before the publication of the draft rolls, the central panel received 3,31,075 Form 6 applications for inclusion in the electoral rolls, while 56,867 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters were submitted.

The Form 6 is used for first time voters or voters' shifting from one constituency to another, while Form 6A is applicable to any elector staying overseas.

Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls, individual electors submitted 5,85,951 Forms 6 and 6A, while 41,961 Form 7 applications were received.

Monday was the last day to submit Form 7.

The BJP has made infiltration a poll plank in the last year’s Assembly elections in Bihar and the impending elections in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Malda on Saturday had flagged the infiltration issue saying the ruling Trinamool had extended political patronage to infiltrators and used them as a vote bank.

When asked why the BJP had submitted objection to 591 names in the draft rolls, out of the total 7, 08, 16, 630 voters, a Bengal BJP leader said: “Thousands of Form 7 have been burnt by Trinamool goons under police supervision. Some BJP Karyakartas have been charged with offence against the state under section 152 of the BNS.”

On Monday, BJP lawmaker from Asansol North Agnimitra Paul, led a sit-in demonstration after two BJP workers were arrested following an altercation with Trinamool supporters.

During the day, Trinamool supporters had pelted stones at a car alleging it was carrying Form 7 in bulk.

“We were peacefully protesting. Instead of arresting the Trinamool goons, the police have arrested an elderly BJP Karyakarta and a woman. Till they are not released we are not going to lift the blockade,” said Agnimitra Paul at the Burnpur-Asansol road.

In Nadia’s Kalyani, stones were pelted at BJP lawmaker Ambika Roy’s car allegedly for bringing in Form 7 to the office of the sub-divisional officer.

The BJP has also urged the Election Commission to extend the date of submission of Form 7, meant for raising objections to entries on the voters’ list, by at least a week for West Bengal's electors whose names were missing in the draft rolls.

A BJP delegation met the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and alleged poll officials were "stonewalling attempts" at submission of Form 7 by either leaving their offices or claiming administrative preoccupation.

"The officials are stonewalling the attempts at submission by leaving office or claiming administrative preoccupation, or worse, plainly refusing to accept the Form 7. It is accordingly requested that compliance with the Commission's instructions may please be ensured," the letter read.

"to allow submission of Forms 7 the deadline for submission of forms for claims and objections may be extended by at least a week," said the letter, signed by BJP leaders Pratap Banerjee, Sanjay Singh and Tapas Roy.

Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the TMC of forcing the DEOs not to help eligible voters complete the Form 7 submission process smoothly for what he called its narrow political gains, as the ruling party had been sailing through a high number of bogus voters in previous elections.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said that his party will not allow elections if a single eligible voter's name is left out following the SIR, and wanted the ECI to ensure that every DEO functions independently.