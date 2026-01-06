Election Commission apps ‘made by BJP IT cell, illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic’: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the apps used by the Election Commission were made by the BJP’s IT cell and were “illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

A belligerent Trinamool led by Mamata has been on the warpath with the commission over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused the central poll panel of working in collusion with the BJP.

“About SIR I will say Election Commission bhulbhal korchhe [is doing it all wrong]. The living ones are pronounced as dead. The elderly and ailing on oxygen support are being summoned for hearing,” Mamata said.

“The apps they are using have been made by the BJP’s IT cell and are illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

The chief minister was at Gangasagar Island where she went to supervise the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage fair in January-mid.

The Election Commission, which makes its own apps, had in May last year announced the launch of ECINET to integrate 40 other apps that the commission had released over the years for an improved user interface.

Addressing a gathering in Gangasagar on Monday, Mamata had said the Trinamool will move the Supreme Court against the SIR.

Trinamool sources said Serampore MP and senior counsel Kalyan Banerjee has filed a petition on behalf of the Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien and MP Dola Sen.

“The way so many people have been harassed, we will appeal against the poll authorities before the court. I will go as a commoner to the apex court. I will not go as a lawyer. I will go as a common human being to speak for the people,” Mamata had told the gathering.

Mamata has written thrice to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar demanding that the SIR exercise be stopped. She has accused the commission of hastily going ahead with the process without proper training for the poll personnel.

“I will take permission to speak and try to point out what is happening at the grassroots level, how many people are being harassed on the ground. Whatever effort the BJP initiates, it will not get the result it wants,” she said on Monday.

Trinamool national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who met CEC Kumar on 31 December 2025, had questioned the EC on the exclusion of the booth-level activists and the 1.36 crore voters in Bengal in whose enumeration forms “logical discrepancies” have been detected.