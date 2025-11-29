Drones to surveil hill forests, boost wildlife protection in North Bengal

The forest department is set to introduce drone surveillance in the hill forests of Singalila, Senchal and Neora Valley to strengthen the monitoring of wildlife and curb illegal activities following the successful use of remote aerial vehicles in the Jaldapara National Park over the past year.

Bhaskar JV, the chief conservator of forests (wildlife, north), said four drones deployed in Jaldapara last year had proved immensely effective, especially during emergencies involving straying wildlife.

“In Jaldapara, drones have helped us track elephants, gaur and one-horned rhinos when they stray outside the forest. During the recent floods, several rhinos were swept into the shallow Torsa river. With drone support, we were able to locate, tranquilise and safely bring them back,” he said.

Encouraged by these results, the department will now deploy five drones each in Singalila, Senchal and Neora Valley forests, said Bhaskar. While Singalila and Senchel are in Darjeeling district, Neora is in Kalimpong district.

Jaldapara, which is spread over 216.51sqkm, has recorded significant improvements in animal protection since drones were introduced.

“Not a single poaching incident was reported in the past year. Movement of poachers was not detected, and timber smuggling has come under control,” a forest department officer said.

Drones have been used to monitor wide river stretches, grasslands and difficult terrain. Foresters say the technology has emerged as a powerful supplement to traditional patrolling.

“Within a short time, a drone can scan large areas that foot patrols cannot cover as quickly. Combined with patrolling by vehicles and elephants, drone surveillance enhances our ability to detect movement, monitor sensitive zones and respond swiftly,” the forester said.

Jaldapara, globally known for its population of one-horned rhinos, has benefited particularly from real-time monitoring. When drones are linked to the Internet, the foresters can track live locations of rhinos, elephants and other wildlife, even in remote areas.

“If any unusual activity is detected, immediate action can be taken,” the officer said.

One of the biggest successes of the drone programme came on the night of October 4, when the Torsa river flooded large parts of Jaldapara, and eight rhinos were swept away.

“Using drone images, we could track every rhino and rescue all of them safely. Such a coordinated operation is rare in the history of the forest department,” another

officer said.

Parveen Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of Jaldapara, said technology would continue to complement traditional methods.

“We use different technologies for protection and conservation. Drone cameras are one of them. They have given us great results, but patrolling on foot and on elephant-back will continue, as they remain essential tools,” he said.