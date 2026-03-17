Deployment of central forces peaks in Bengal for Assembly polls on April 23 and 29

Around 2,500 companies of central forces — the highest in recent memory — could be deployed in Bengal in each of the two phases, April 23 and 29, of the Assembly polls.

Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal on Monday during a news meet said that based on the deployment formula and number of the booths in each of the two phases, it can be said that 2,200 to 2,500 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) could be deployed in each.

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CAPF jawans would be solely responsible for guarding all the booths, he said.

The CAPF, under the Union home ministry, includes the CRPF, the BSF, the CISF, the ITBP, the SSB, the NSG and Assam Rifles.

“Along with the booths, central forces would be deployed for naka checking, area domination and quick response teams. So, it is assumed that about 2,200 to 2,500 companies of central forces would be required for each phase,” said CEO Agarwal.

EC sources said if some 2,500 companies were sent to Bengal, it would be the highest deployment of central forces during any poll in the state.

“In 2021, the elections were held in eight phases and the highest deployment in a phase was 1,100 companies. But it never happened that 2,500 companies were present in the state during any phase of the elections,” said a source.

Sources also said that the Union home ministry had assured the EC that required number of forces would be sent to Bengal.

“If tampering of webcasting cameras and EVMs or unnecessary gathering inside the booths happens, CAPF jawans would be accountable. Once polling officials and CAPF jawans reach the booths a day or two ahead of the polls, their photographs would be taken to keep a record that who is posted in which booth. In case of any violation, stringent action would be taken,” said the CEO.

Opposition parties have in the past alleged that the jawans get "compromised" or don't do their job properly in Bengal. The CEO said that the EC was aware of the charges.

“The superior officers of the jawans have been briefed and asked to ensure that no such allegation would be tolerated. The EC would take action against the errant jawans,” he said.

The EC on Monday told the officers and employees who would conduct the polls on the ground that the poll panel would fix responsibility in each case of violation of rules. Action would be harsh against the offenders, it said.

“The EC told us this morning (Monday) that no anomaly in the conduct of polls would be accepted. If anybody violates rules, stringent action would be taken against the guilty through the provision under Article 311 of the Constitution, in which stringent actions could be taken in case of breach of national integrity,” said the CEO.

The EC would not hesitate to declare a re-poll in booths from where complaints would come up, the CEO said. “If there is a doubt, a re-poll could be declared. Any incident of putting tapes on cameras, intimidation to voters, unwanted gatherings inside booths or webcams not functioning can lead to the declaration of repolling,” said the CEO.

Adjudication

Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal said that adjudication of about 20 lakh voters could be completed by Monday night. The first supplementary list could be published early next week.

“Once the Honourable Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court sends us the list we will include them in the final rolls. As one-third of the total 60.06 lakh under adjudication cases would be completed by tonight, we are hopeful that all cases would be adjudicated before the last date of the nomination of candidates,” said Agarwal.

Many sources maintain that the speed of adjudication made it a challenge resolve all 60.06 lakh cases before April 9, the last date of nominations, which also marks the last date when voter names can be included in the rolls.