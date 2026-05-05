Post-result fury: From counting clash to vehicle attack North Bengal witnesses violence

As results of 54 Assembly seats in north Bengal were out on Monday, stray incidents of violence cropped up. The Telegraph notes a few.

Counting clash

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Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed at the counting centre in Jalpaiguri. As BJP candidates started leading in all seats of the district, their supporters started sloganeering near the Trinamool camp office. Trinamool workers alleged that BJP workers thrashed them. BJP state general secretary Bapi Goswami rushed to the Trinamool camp office along with cops and central forces and brought the situation under control. Krishna Das, the Trinamool candidate of Jalpaiguri, alleged central forces manhandled him when he went to complain to the observer.

Vehicle attack

Mosharaf Hossain, Trinamool candidate who won from Itahar, alleged his car was attacked by BJP supporters when he left the counting centre at Raiganj Polytechnic College with his victory certificate. The car’s windows were shattered and his hand was hurt.