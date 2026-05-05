Amit Shah appointed as BJP's central observer for West Bengal, Odisha CM as co-observer

The BJP on Tuesday named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party's central observer for election of its legislative party leader in West Bengal.

The party also appointed Union minister JP Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made co-observer for election of BJP's legislative party leader in Assam, according to a notification issued by the party.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was appointed as co-observer for election of the BJP's legislative party leader in West Bengal, according to the notification.

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.

The BJP swept both the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections on Monday, winning 207 and 82 seats respectively.

The party's victory in Bengal ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year-long dominant rule in the state.

The BJP retained its stronghold in Assam, winning 82 seats and emerging as the clear winner in the 126-member Assembly.

The results mark a significant political milestone for the party, strengthening its presence in eastern and northeastern India.