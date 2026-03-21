Congress workers in Malda, Murshidabad frustrated over delay in candidate list

Congress supporters in the party’s two erstwhile strongholds, Malda and Murshidabad, are growing increasingly frustrated as they have been unable to launch full-fledged election campaigns while the Trinamool Congress, BJP and the Left parties are canvassing vigorously.

District Congress leaders are aware of the grassroots grievances but feel helpless, as they remain in the dark about the schedule for announcing the party candidates.

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Although the Congress did not win a single assembly seat in Malda and Murshidabad in the 2021 Assembly polls — even after seat-sharing with the Left Front — political observers believe the party is likely to perform better in the 2026 elections in these

two districts.

“We cannot sit idly. We are approaching people to vote for the Congress, but when they ask the names of our candidates, we have no answer. It is quite embarrassing,” said Mantu Ghosh, a young Congress worker from Old Malda.

Malda has 12 Assembly segments, while Murshidabad has 32.

In 2021, Trinamool had surprised many by winning eight seats in Malda and 20 in Murshidabad.

The BJP secured four seats in Malda and two in Murshidabad, where the minority population is estimated at 52 percent and around 68 percent, respectively.

In Malda, the Congress workers expressed frustration at seeing rival parties campaign actively while they remain in a wait-and-watch mode in a district that once elected stalwarts like Siddhartha Sankar Ray, former chief minister, and ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, the legendary Congress leader.

Mir Mintu, another Congress supporter from Englishbazar, said: “The delay in announcing the candidates is unbearable. We are confident of winning at least four assembly seats in Malda, but the longer the delay, the slimmer our chances of success.”

Lutfal Khan, a veteran worker from the Nowda Assembly constituency in Murshidabad, said: “What happened in 2021 was an exception. Congress had won seven out of 14 seats in Murshidabad in 1977, even during a nationwide debacle when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lost in Raebareli. We are confident of bouncing back this time, but the delay in announcing candidates is our

biggest obstacle.”

Manik Mondal, a veteran Congress worker supporter from Nabagram, sounded aggrieved.

“The party leadership should recognize our dedication. We are still fighting for the Congress despite its cornered position in Bengal. But the prolonged delay is gradually narrowing our opportunity to win seats,” he said.

Isha Khan Choudhury, the Congress MP from Malda Dakshin and the party’s president in the district, said: “We understand the sentiment of our workers and activists. The final decision rests with the AICC. We urge Congress supporters to remain patient. Our party workers are campaigning, but their strength will double once candidates are announced.”

Manoj Chakraborty, former MLA and district Congress president of Murshidabad, said: “I believe the AICC is carefully reviewing names to ensure we win most seats in our political stronghold. I value the commitment of our workers.”