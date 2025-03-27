‘Only academicians allowed’: Calcutta High Court bars political figures from Jadavpur University programmes

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Jadavpur University not to invite any political functionary to programmes organised by the institution.

It stated that functions should be held with the participation of academicians only.

Noting that West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's vehicle was allegedly damaged when he recently visited the university for a meeting, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam questioned why the minister accepted the invitation to visit the campus if the situation there was not conducive.

The court directed the university not to invite political functionaries to any event held by the institution.

The bench, also comprising Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) directed that only academicians should be invited to its programmes or seminars.

The court was hearing a PIL alleging lawlessness and indiscipline in Jadavpur University and sought intervention of the court in restoring order at the institution.

The petitioner alleged that the situation was being created by a faction of students having certain political affiliations.

Unruly scenes were witnessed on the campus on March 1 when a section of students protested near the vehicle of the minister, who had gone there to attend a meeting.

A student was injured allegedly after being hit by the minister's car during the protest. The police have registered several FIRs with regard to the incidents, with one lodged by the injured student on an earlier order of the high court.

The petitioner sought directions to ensure the safety and security of the staff, both teaching and non-teaching, by securing the campus and hostels, and deployment of armed police of the state government, or central forces under the supervision of Kolkata Police on the campus.

The petitioner also prayed for setting up a special investigation team to probe all crimes committed in the university.

It was also prayed that a permanent police outpost be set up inside the main campus of the premier university situated in south Kolkata.

The lawyer appearing for the university submitted that a meeting headed by the vice-chancellor was held on March 15 in the virtual mode and certain decisions were taken for smooth operation of the institution.

The court directed the university to file an affidavit before it within three weeks, when the matter will be heard again, setting out the manner of implementation of such decisions.

The court observed that the university need not be reminded that no person except a student is entitled to enter the university or stay in the hostel and if so, it should be with the due permission of the authorities.

The bench said that the university should not say that it cannot control the ingress and egress of persons on the campus.

It was submitted by the university that the security inside the campus is at present taken care of by private agencies.

The court questioned whether private security agencies can provide sufficient security for the campus, students, teaching and non-teaching and administrative staff.

"This doubt has arisen in our mind taking into account the large number of FIRs registered since 2014 in Jadavpur police station concerning the university and matters connected therewith," the bench said.

The court said that this aspect needs to be addressed when the matter is heard again.

Maintaining that it is not clear why the university has not addressed the state government for necessary police assistance, the court said that this aspect will also be considered on the next hearing date.

