BJP gram panchayat member arrested for attempted rape in Murshidabad

Dipankar Das, 32, a member of the Nayansuk gram panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Farakka police station, was arrested after a woman had lodged a complaint on Saturday morning

Alamgir Hossain Published 04.01.26, 07:44 AM
Representational image File picture

A gram panchayat member of the BJP in Murshidabad district was arrested on charges of attempt to rape and molestation on Saturday.

Dipankar Das, 32, a member of the Nayansuk gram panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Farakka police station, was arrested after a woman had lodged a complaint on Saturday morning.

A court in Jangipur sent Das to judicial custody for 14 days.

A district police officer said that the woman wrote in her complaint that she was asked to go to a hotel, run by the accused, with documents like an Aadhaar card, as the accused had proposed to help her get funds to construct a washroom under a government scheme.

“Once she reached the hotel, she was asked to go to a room for Aadhaar verification. When the woman entered the room, the accused locked the door and made an indecent proposal. When she refused, the panchayat member tried to rape her. The woman somehow escaped from the hotel and ran to the Farakka police station and lodged her complaint,” said the officer.

A team of officers from the Farakka police station rushed to the spot and arrested Das.

Sujit Pal, the Farakka IC, said the accused was booked for attempt to rape and molestation.

The BJP’s general secretary of Malda South, Aion Ghosh, said: “Police should conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations and initiate required steps. The BJP would not interfere in the investigation by any means.”

