Bhabanipur man files complaint against Abhishek Banerjee over ‘Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang’ remark

A resident of Bhabanipur's Beni Nandan street has lodged a complaint against Trinamool's national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly "spewing hatred" against the Gujarati community with the Bhabanipur police station on Wednesday.

Referring to a post made by Abhishek on May 2 on his X handle two days before the Bengal Assembly poll results were announced, the complainant, Arnab Kanti Das, said the MP had challenged the Union of India on social media, misusing his power and position.

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"Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my Diamond Harbour model. Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India - come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," Abhishek wrote in his post.

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Das alleged in his complaint had the Trinamool won the Assembly polls the Gujarati community in Bengal could have come under attack.

"Had the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election result gone the other way and Trinamool Congress won, imagine the violence that would have been perpetrated on the Gujarati community residing in Bengal by the Trinamool cadre, emboldened and instigated by this social media post of their party national general secretary, " the complaint stated.

The complainant alleged by using the word "gang" in connection with the Gujarati community, the Diamond Harbour MP had gone against the law and hurt the diversity of India.

The complainant said: "A political contest and a political rivalry should remain political only, but to drag a constitutional body that is appointed by the President of India and to throw a challenge to the very state in the guise of spewing venom against a rival political party, doesn't then remain, political anymore. Such expression then transgresses the rubicon and takes the shape of an open declaration of rebellion against the nation, against the Constitution and against the state."

The complaint was lodged hours after the Trinamool MLA from Bishnupur Dilip Mondal was arrested from Odisha's Puri for inciting party supporters against opposition party workers. Mondal had been absconding for over 10 days.