TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee dares BJP top brass to contest from Falta after EC orders repoll

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday challenged the “Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang” to contest the Falta Assembly constituency, following the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to order fresh polling.

He posted on X saying, “Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL.”

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“Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India — Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta,” he further said.

The TMC has been labeling BJP as ‘Bangla Birodhi’ or ‘Anti-Bengal.’ By ‘Gujarati gang’ Abhishek refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both coming from Gujarat.’

Abhishek, who represents Diamond Harbour in Lok Sabha was responding to remarks by BJP leader Amit Malviya over repolling in the Falta. Malviya had commended the EC's order saying “Diamond Harbour model crumbles”.

Repolling was ordered in the area following reports of “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during the second phase of polling on April 29.

Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta during phase two of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

In Falta, TMC fielded Jahangir Khan against BJP's Debangshu Panda.

On Saturday, locals also staged a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by TMC cadres, raising concerns about their safety and demanding action against those allegedly responsible.

The order for Falta comes after the repolling order in 15 polling stations (in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour Assembly) in the South 24 Parganas district. The voter turnout in these polling booths were about 90 per cent.

The EC directed that repolling in the Falta constituency will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 24.

According to ECI, the decision was made following reports of “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during the second phase of polling on April 29.