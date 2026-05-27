Siliguri: FIR filed against Mamata Banerjee over alleged remarks hurting religious sentiments

Former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been booked following a complaint alleging that her remarks hurt religious sentiments and provoked communal tension, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station based on a complaint filed by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh on May 20. The complainant alleged that police initially refused to register the case and accepted the FIR only after repeated follow-ups.

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According to the complaint, two remarks made by Mamata — one during a religious event in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the Assembly elections — deeply hurt the sentiments of “millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world”.

The lawyer further alleged that the statements were unconstitutional and provocative in nature, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said that Banerjee “had stated that a particular community could 'finish off' others within five minutes if it wished. Such comments are not expected from a person holding a constitutional position”.

Police registered the FIR under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353 (circulation of false statements), 354 (intimidation by inducing belief in divine displeasure), 356 (criminal defamation) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

A senior officer of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate confirmed that an investigation into the matter has begun.

“We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered as per procedure. The matter is under investigation, and all aspects mentioned in the FIR are being examined,” the officer told PTI.