SC seeks Centre, NCERT's response on plea against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class 9 students

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea challenging a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the Centre, CBSE and the NCERT and sought their replies within two weeks.

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The bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that it wanted a report on the logistical preparedness to implement the decision, reported LiveLaw.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the petitioner, submitted that as per the circular, the students have to study three languages from the very next academic year. Rohatgi submitted that even textbooks are not available.

According to LiveLaw report, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in a connected matter, submitted that the matter raised important constitutional issues, and it was a "federal issue" as well. Langauge was a matter of choice, and cannot be imposed, he submitted.

The bench initially proposed to put the matter on June 15. However, after the ASG's request, the bench postponed it to the second week of July. The petitioners requested that the CBSE be asked not to implement the decision from July 1, when the next academic year starts. However, the bench did not pass any interim direction. "We will see," CJI said.

According to a recent circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.