Hyundai Motor India hikes car prices by up to Rs 12,800 on rising input costs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced a price hike of up to Rs 12,800 across its vehicle lineup, citing rising input costs, higher commodity prices and increased operational expenses.

The revised prices will vary depending on the model and variant, the company said in a statement. The latest revision follows HMIL’s earlier announcement on April 8, 2026, when the automaker had informed about a 1 per cent price increase across its portfolio effective from the following month due to cost pressures.

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"The extent of price increase is up to a maximum of Rs 12,800, and it will vary depending on the model and variant," said HMIL in a statement.

The company said the price increase has become necessary due to escalating input costs, rising commodity prices and higher operational expenses.

"While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this nominal price increase," said HMIL.