Violence breaks out amid CPM protest over ED raids against Pinarayi Vijayan

Violence erupted outside former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence on Wednesday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials completed a search operation and attempted to leave the premises.

LDF party workers stage a protest outside the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Enforcement Directorate raid conducted at Vijayan's residence as part of its investigation in the CMRL money laundering case, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI)

Visuals aired on television channels showed suspected CPI(M) workers gathering outside Vijayan’s rented house and protesting against the raid. The situation escalated when some protesters allegedly blocked the vehicle carrying ED officials and hurled stones at it.

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Police and central security personnel struggled to bring the crowd under control as the vehicle, which also had women officials on board, came under attack. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Security personnel stand guard outside the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at Vijayan's residence as part of its investigation against his daughter in the CMRL money laundering case, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters after the ED concluded hours-long searches at his rented residence in Bakery Junction in connection with the alleged CMRL monthly payment case, Vijayan alleged that the action was part of a broader crackdown on opposition leaders across the country.

“This is only a beginning. Nobody should harbour the illusion that such actions can intimidate or weaken us,” he said.

The veteran CPI(M) leader accused the BJP-led Centre of using central agencies to target opposition leaders since coming to power, and claimed the action against him was part of the same strategy.

LDF party workers stage a protest outside the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Enforcement Directorate raid conducted at Vijayan's residence as part of its investigation in the CMRL money laundering case, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI)

Vijayan further alleged that the searches may provide “mental satisfaction” to Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Congress leader had repeatedly questioned why his residence had not been searched and why he had not been arrested.

Claiming that opposition leaders across the country were facing similar action from central agencies, Vijayan also accused the Congress of remaining silent over ED proceedings against leaders of other parties.

The searches were conducted as part of an investigation involving the former chief minister’s daughter, following approval from the Kerala High Court.

A total of 10 locations across Kerala were searched, including the rented residence of the 81-year-old former chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram, a premises in Kannur, and properties linked to “key persons” associated with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a private company.