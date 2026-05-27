US trade team to visit India from June 1-4 for interim trade pact talks

India and the United States are set to intensify negotiations on the proposed interim trade agreement, with a US delegation scheduled to visit India from June 1 to 4 to finalise key aspects of the pact and advance discussions on the broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA), a government official said on Wednesday.

India and the US had issued a joint statement on February 7 outlining a framework for an interim trade agreement focused on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework also reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to pursuing negotiations for a comprehensive India-US bilateral trade agreement.

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As part of the ongoing engagement, an Indian delegation visited Washington DC from April 20 to 23, 2026, for in-person discussions with US officials.

"To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the Chief Negotiator will be visiting India from June 1-4, 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment," the official said.