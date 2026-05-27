‘Massive tampering in CBSE exam results’: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt, outrage builds

There has been “massive tampering in the CBSE exam results” that has left “millions of children across the country and their parents in shock,” leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday.

“And Mr. Modi? As always — no answers, no accountability, no shame,” the Congress leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the company “which was handed this responsibility, had already pulled off the same stunt in Telangana in 2019” under a different name.

The Telegraph Online is withholding the two names Rahul mentioned because this publication could not immediately get in touch with the company concerned.

“Name changed—but the intent the same, the nature the same. Everyone knew the history, yet the contract was still awarded,” Rahul claimed,

“The future of 1.85 million children was handed over to such a company, and no one batted an eye. This isn't a mistake—it's a deliberate conspiracy.”

He threw “some crucial questions” at the authorities.

“Why was the CBSE contract given to” the company, “and on whose orders?

“Which rules and procedures were bypassed to award this contract to the company?” Rahul asked, saying that the company had already been embroiled in controversies under a different name. He asked: “Why didn't CBSE know about it? Why weren't background checks done?

“What exactly is the connection between” the company’s management and the Modi government, Rahul asked.

“We demand that an independent judicial inquiry and SIT be immediately constituted to bring the real culprits of this entire scam to light. CBSE's Gen Z comrades—your hard work, your future, no one will be able to steal it. We will dig to the root of this conspiracy and uproot this corruption once and for all,” he added.

Rahul’s salvo came at a time when across social media platforms, accounts are emerging of harassed students crying out for justice.

One such purported student in his plea tagged the handles of Rashtrapati Bhavan, CBSE< the education minister and Modi.

“Respected Madam,” the purported student, whose name on X (formerly Twitter) is given as Tanmay Kashyap, wrote, addressing President Droupadi Murmu.

“I am a CBSE Class 12 student writing this with a shattered heart and tears that refuse to stop

“For two years I gave my blood, sweat and every single night to studies. But CBSE's new OSM (On-Screen Marking) system has destroyed everything. Answer sheets are blurry and unreadable, the revaluation portal keeps crashing for days, payments fail repeatedly, students are being overcharged huge amounts, hackers have targeted the site, and deadlines are extended but nothing works. Lakhs of sincere students like me have failed in multiple subjects despite our best efforts.

“I lost my close friend to suicide after seeing his marks. He couldn't bear the pain. Many more students are having severe emotional breakdowns and attempting the same. Families are crying day and night. Our JEE, NEET and college dreams are completely crushed.

“Madam, we are your children. We are not just roll numbers. Please intervene and save us. Kindly direct the authorities to award grace marks of 15-20 in all subjects this year for students affected by this OSM crisis. This will give hope and save 50-60% of us from ruin.

“We have nowhere else to go. Please listen to our cry for justice. With folded hands and a broken heart, A devastated CBSE Class 12 Student of India,” he wrote.

There are umpteen social media posts by such students claiming that the reevaluation answer sheets shown as theirs belonged to someone else.