Mothabari case: NIA nabs 14 more accused in late-night raids in Malda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the high-profile Mothabari violence case involving attacks on judicial officers in Malda, has arrested 14 more people in connection with the case during a late-night operation on Monday.

According to sources, NIA officials conducted multiple raids on Monday under the Mothabari police station limits in the Kaliachak-II block with assistance from local plainclothes cops.

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Investigators posed as cattle buyers during the operation to track down and arrest the accused.

Earlier, the NIA arrested 52 individuals in connection with the case, including Mofakkarul Islam, an AIMIM leader, and Trinamool leader Sariul Sheikh. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused taken into custody has risen to 66.

Sources said the 14 individuals arrested on Monday were taken away from Mothabari late Monday night for interrogation. Officials have not disclosed where they are being held.

The case dates back to April 1, when seven officials, including three women judges, were allegedly detained and harassed by protesters at the Kaliachak-II block office over the deletions under the special intensive revision (SIR). The protesters locked the gates of the block office from outside and staged demonstrations from afternoon until late night, obstructing official work.

The matter escalated after reports emerged that the judges were attacked while leaving the block office, with stones and bricks allegedly hurled at their vehicles.

The incident triggered strong reactions across the state and drew the attention of the Supreme Court of India, following which central forces were deployed and an NIA probe was ordered.

"After the incident, some of the accused had fled. With Eid al-Adha approaching, some had returned home. On Monday, NIA members went to the houses of some of the accused and introduced themselves as cattle buyers to nab them," a source said.