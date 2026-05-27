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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 27 May 2026

‘Bhooter Bhabishyat’ director Anik Dutta passes away in Kolkata hospital after fall from terrace

Dutta was admitted to a hospital in Dhakuria in critical condition on Wednesday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.05.26, 03:03 PM
Anik Dutta

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Bengali film director Anik Dutta passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in South Kolkata, as per CPM leaders.

He was admitted to the hospital in Dhakuria in critical condition after reportedly falling from the terrace at his wife's residence near Gariahat.

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Dutta is the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, the founder of United Bank of India. He made his directorial debut in 2012 with the film Bhooter Bhabishyat. He is also known for directing films like Bhooter Bhabishyat (2012), Borunbabur Bondhu (2020) and Aparajito (2022). His last directorial venture was Joto Kando Kolkatatei (2025), which features Abir Chatterjee, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed and Dulal Lahiri in key roles.

A left-leaning filmmaker, Dutta was known for his opposition to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. In 2019, his film Bhobishyoter Bhoot was prevented from being screened in theatres.

An ardent admirer of Satyajit Ray, Dutta's films carried the stamp of Ray's style of filmmaking. His movies often paid nod to Ray's works.

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