Remembering Anik Dutta: The filmmaker who cared for Kolkata’s bhoots and the city’s bhabishyat

The death of filmmaker Anik Dutta closes the chapter on one of Bengali cinema’s most distinctive contemporary voices, a director who mixed humour, nostalgia and political commentary while remaining deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Bengal.

Dutta passed away at a private hospital in south Kolkata on Wednesday, leaving behind a body of work that is not vast in number but rich in ideas. His films looked at a changing Bengal, whether he was telling stories about ghosts, ageing men or forgotten friendships. There was always an underlying sadness about things disappearing — old neighbourhoods, old values and a way of life slipping away from the city he loved.

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He made his directorial debut with Bhooter Bhabishyat in 2012, and the film quickly became a cult favourite.

Set inside an old crumbling mansion in Kolkata, Bhooter Bhabishyat brought together ghosts from different eras — a zamindar, a matinee actress, a freedom fighter, a rickshaw puller, a British sahib and even a Bengali rock musician — all trapped inside a heritage house that was being eyed by promoters for demolition.

Dutta turned this eccentric premise into a biting satire on modern urban life, where old buildings, traditions and histories are routinely erased in the name of development.

What made the film memorable was the way it balanced absurd humour with emotional depth. The film’s writing was packed with literary references and political jokes and puns. There were clear nods to Satyajit Ray. The interactions between the ghosts were funny, but they also carried the sadness of people left behind by time. Through them, Dutta quietly mourned the disappearance of Kolkata’s cultural identity.

The success of Bhooter Bhabishyat established Anik Dutta as a filmmaker with a rare ability to entertain while still saying something meaningful.

That emotional depth became even more visible in Borunbabur Bondhu, adapted from a story by Ramapada Chowdhury. Unlike the energetic satire of his earlier films, Borunbabur Bondhu was on-the-face anti-establishment. The story follows an elderly retired man who refuses to compromise with his morals.

And that reflected on Anik’s personality too. He was a known critic of Bengal's former chief minister Mamata Banerjee. A left-leaning filmmaker, he refused to toe the government line at a time when most of his industry colleagues associated themselves with the party in power.

He had to pay the price for it. His film Bhobishyoter Bhoot, a sequel to Bhooter Bhabishyat, was allegedly prevented from being screened in theatres.

Apart from his political stance, the overarching influence of Satyajit Ray was another signature of Dutta’s films. Dutta admired Ray not only as a filmmaker but as a cultural figure who understood Bengal’s social and emotional landscape. That admiration found its fullest expression in Aparajito, his tribute to the making of Ray’s legendary Pather Panchali.

Rather than making a conventional biopic, Dutta recreated the uncertainty, financial struggles and creative determination behind the making of Pather Panchali. The film felt deeply personal, almost like a love letter from one filmmaker to another.

Anik Dutta's final film, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, once again returned to the city that remained at the centre of nearly all his stories.

For Anik Dutta, Kolkata was never just a backdrop. It was a living, breathing character.