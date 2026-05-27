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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Massive fire erupts near Jewish supermarket in Golders Green, over 100 firefighters tackle blaze

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) received the first of 56 emergency calls shortly after 06:45 BST regarding the fire at a three-storey building on Golders Green Road in Golders Green

Our Web Desk Published 27.05.26, 01:30 PM
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Around 100 firefighters battled a major blaze at a supermarket with flats above it in north-west London on Wednesday morning, prompting road closures and safety warnings for nearby residents, according to a BBC report.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) received the first of 56 emergency calls shortly after 06:45 BST regarding the fire at a three-storey building on Golders Green Road in Golders Green.

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The brigade said the fire “is producing a significant amount of smoke”.

Fifteen fire engines from Willesden, Finchley and West Hampstead were deployed to contain the blaze.

LFB advised residents in the area to keep their windows and doors shut due to the heavy smoke.

Several roads have been closed, including a stretch of Golders Green Road near the junction with Beverley Gardens, the brigade added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, the BBC reported.

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