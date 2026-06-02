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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 June 2026

Bengal: TMC panchayat chief found dead at home days after local protest against alleged corruption

On May 31, a group of locals staged a demonstration outside his house, alleging that a battery-operated garbage collection vehicle procured under the Swachh Bharat Mission had been sold and the proceeds misappropriated

PTI Published 02.06.26, 01:32 PM
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A TMC panchayat chief, identified as Jahidul Haque Baidya of Jadurhati Uttar Gram panchayat was found hanging inside his house in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

His body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, an officer of Baduria police station said.

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The incident has triggered a stir in the area, where residents had recently accused Baidya of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was a suicide or any other circumstance led to the death, he said.

On May 31, a group of locals staged a demonstration outside his house, alleging that a battery-operated garbage collection vehicle procured under the Swachh Bharat Mission had been sold and the proceeds misappropriated.

The protesters had demanded his arrest and a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Police said all angles are being examined and further investigation is underway.

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