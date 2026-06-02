Congress questions PM Modi’s silence on Israel’s Lebanon offensive, raises ‘fatherland’ remark

The Congress on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being "completely silent" on Israel devastating Lebanon and "sabotaging" the US-Iran agreement, asking whether the "so-called fatherland" meant much more to him than his actual motherland.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the negotiations continue between the US and Iran to bring a halt to the war in West Asia.

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The immediate impact of such an agreement would mean the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and a downward pressure in oil prices - both of which India has a tremendous stake in, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said on X.

But the negotiations have not been clinched, primarily because of Israel's continuing military operations in Lebanon which have seen unprecedented incursions, Ramesh said.

US President Donald Trump himself has expressed extreme frustration and anger with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in expletive-filled language, he said.

"Many other countries have been condemning Israel's offensive in Lebanon. Not surprisingly the one head of government who has kept completely silent while Israel goes ahead with devastating Lebanon and sabotaging the US-Iran agreement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ramesh said.

Does the so-called fatherland mean much more to him than his actual motherland, the Congress leader asked, taking a dig at Modi.

Trump has said he persuaded Prime Minister Netanyahu to call off the strike on Beirut, following which the Israeli leader "turned his troops around".

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Monday evening amid reports that the conversation between the two leaders was "heated" and the US president telling Netanyahu that he would have been in prison but for his intervention.

"I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today (Monday), asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi," he said, referring to the Israeli prime minister by his widely used nickname.

Trump's phone call with Netanyahu came after Iran threatened to end the negotiations with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanon. Netanyahu had said Israel would hit "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel.

The president said he also had a conversation with the representatives of the leaders of Hezbollah, who agreed to "stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers".

US media outlet Axios reported that tempers flew during Trump's phone call with Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Modi had described Israel as the fatherland and India as the motherland of Indian Jews, a context that is often overlooked in the trolling of the prime minister.