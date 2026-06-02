‘Not a gold digger’: Lalit Modi breaks silence on his relationship with Susmita Sen

Businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi has opened up about his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen, defending her allegations of being a ‘gold digger’.

The comments come four years after Lalit went public about his relationship with the model-turned-actress.

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During his recent appearance on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Lalit spoke about why he chose to go public with his relationship with Sushmita on social media and the intense reactions that followed.

“Sushmita is very beautiful, a very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I have known on this planet. She’s a very wealthy lady. She has done it on her own.”

“There was a time when I went out with her and didn’t have to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. She’s a remarkable, self-made lady. If we can say, Sushmita was not a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. And she was the diamond,” Lalid added.

He further said that he shared a strong bond with Sushmita, adding that their relationship eventually ended as they struggled to sustain it across distances. He also noted that she remains one of his “dear friends.”

In 2022, Lalit in a post on Instagram revealed he was in a relationship with the former Miss Universe.

Sharing pictures of them from a vacation, Lalit wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure.” He also tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

In 2023, Sushmita addressed online chatter labelling her a “gold digger” for her relationship with Lalit, saying she found the reaction amusing.

“I dig deeper than gold... and I’ve always (famously) preferred diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!” Sushmita said in her post on Instagram.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the JioHotstar series Aarya Season 3.