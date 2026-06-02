Srinagar airport to shut for 15 days from October 1 for runway repairs, tourism sector fears major losses

The Srinagar International Airport will remain closed for all flight operations from October 1 to October 15 for critical runway maintenance and repair work, a move that has sparked concerns among tourism and hospitality stakeholders over its potential impact during the peak Durga Puja travel season.

The planned two-week shutdown is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry, which typically sees a large influx of visitors from West Bengal during the festive period. Travel operators fear the closure could trigger widespread trip cancellations and significant financial losses.

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Airport officials said a phased maintenance schedule will begin in July, with flight operations suspended for two days every week before the complete shutdown in October.

The runway repairs are essential for operational safety, the officials said. They added that flight restrictions have already been in force since April 6 following a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Indian Air Force.

The ongoing engineering work has substantially reduced the airport's operating hours. Flights currently operate only between 8 am and 5 pm, compared with the earlier schedule that extended from 7 am to 10 pm.

With the October closure approaching, stakeholders in the travel and hospitality sectors are urging authorities to reconsider the timing, arguing that disruption of air connectivity during one of the busiest domestic tourism periods of the year could severely impact the local economy.