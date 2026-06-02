Principal funds concrete pathway at South Dinajpur school after official delays

The headmaster of a state-aided primary school in South Dinajpur spent money out of his own pocket to construct a concrete pathway inside the school premises after repeated appeals to authorities failed to yield results.

Deb Kumar Laha, headmaster of the Ismailpur Primary School under the Hili block of the district, said he did so because the absence of a concrete pathway on the campus created major hurdles during every monsoon.

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“The school’s main gate opens directly onto a playground, and students as well as the teachers have to cross it to reach the building. While this poses little inconvenience in dry weather, the situation becomes extremely risky during the rainy season when the ground turns muddy and waterlogged, making access to classrooms difficult and unsafe. The overgrown weeds and bushes also create concerns about snakes and insects,” said Laha.

Although several requests were made to the local panchayat, the Hili block administration, and the education department for assistance in constructing the pathway, no action was taken, he said.

Determined to solve the problem, Laha decided to bear the cost of getting a concrete pathway made during this summer vacation.

“I took up the task to fund the construction of a 30-metre-long, 4.5-foot-wide concrete road and paid around ₹35,000 for it. I wanted the work to end ahead of the ensuing monsoons,” the headmaster added.

Last Sunday, construction work on the pathway began. Much of the work has already been done.

The school, sources said, currently has 57 students and three teachers. When Laha took charge as headmaster about 18 months ago, the number of students was between 30 and 40. Since then, he has taken steps to get more students enrolled at the school.

Students are happy about the concrete pathway. “We faced tremendous difficulties during the monsoon to reach the school building amid the slush. The new concrete road will make it much easier for us," said student Arkajit Pal.

Officials of the education department praised Laha.

“It is rare to see a teacher personally bearing the cost for infrastructure development in a school for the convenience of students. This is an exceptional initiative and sends a positive message to society. I congratulate him (Laha) for his commitment,” Abul Hasan, the district inspector of schools (primary) of South Dinajpur, said.