Accident kills 4-year-old on way to school in Nadia's Krishnanagar

A four-year-old schoolgirl, seated on a motorcycle driven by her friend’s father, was killed when a speeding goods vehicle rammed into the two-wheeler from behind on NH12 in Krishnanagar, Nadia, on Monday morning.

The bike rider and his four-year-old daughter also suffered critical injuries.

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Schools in the district opened on Monday after the summer vacation.

Rajshri Biswas and her classmate Pritrija Pal were going to school on a bike that Pritrija’s father Debasish Pal rode when the accident occurred on the outskirts of Krishnanagar at Muktinagar.

The goods vehicle that overturned and fell into a ditch after hitting the motorcycle

The speeding goods vehicle hit the bike from behind, the impact throwing the two children onto the road. Bystanders rushed all three to the Nadia district hospital where doctors declared Rajshri dead on arrival. Pritrija, who suffered critical injuries, was later referred to NRS Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta for advanced treatment. Debashish is being treated at the district hospital in Krishnanagar.

The goods vehicle (a matador) rolled into a ditch after the collision. Its driver is absconding.

Both Rajshri and Pritrija studied in the pre-primary section of the local Shaheed Khudiram School.

Rajshri’s death on her way to school after the summer break has left the family and the entire neighbourhood devastated with grief and anger.

Residents alleged that accidents had become a frequent occurrence along the Muktinagar stretch of NH12 due to reckless speeding by heavy vehicles. They demanded immediate construction of a proper service road, stricter speed-control measures and enhanced safety infrastructure to prevent further loss of life.

“Accidents have been frequent, but authorities have not taken effective preventive measures,” said a local resident. “Please act before more lives are lost.”

Krishnanagar police have initiated an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.