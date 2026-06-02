Russia’s overnight strike on Ukraine kills 11, leaves others trapped in damaged buildings

1 11 An explosion lights up the sky over the city during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2026. (All images by Reuters)

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Russia attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, injuring dozens and trapping others, authorities said.

At least four people were killed in Kyiv and 58 people were injured, including three children, Ukraine's state emergency service said in a statement on Telegram. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged in eight of Kyiv's districts.

2 11 Smoke rises in the city during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2026.

3 11 A damaged residential building after an overnight Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2026.

The attack cut electricity to 140,000 residents of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, power company DTEK told Reuters on Tuesday.

Attacks were also reported elsewhere across Ukraine. In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, at least six people were killed and 36 others injured after Russian strikes hit the city of Dnipro, according to the emergency service. A second attack as first responders arrived at the scene killed one rescuer.

4 11 An explosion lights up the sky over the city during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2026

5 11 Emergency workers walk near cars damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes at a garage, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 2, 2026.

A two-story residential building and part of a four-story apartment block were damaged, with people trapped beneath the rubble of the larger building.

The boom of explosions echoed through most of the night and into the early morning. Kyiv had been bracing for another mass attack for days, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing a renewed assault and urged people to remain cautious and seek shelter during air raid alerts.

6 11 A woman looks out from a damaged window at the site of an apartment building damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2026

7 11 A police officer stands near the site of the district branch of the State Tax service office that got damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 2, 2026.

In the Podilskyi district, there was partial damage to the upper floors of a nine-story building, trapping people under the rubble. Rescue operations were still underway in the early hours of the morning, even as the air raid alert remained in effect.

In the Solomianskyi district, a 20-story building and a 24-story building were damaged.

Ukrainian officials have been pressing allies for more air defence missiles to counter Russia's ballistic missile attacks. While Ukraine continues to intercept a high percentage of drones, ballistic missiles remain a major vulnerability for the country's air defences.

8 11 Residents walk at a site of a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine June 2, 2026.

9 11 Teenagers Yaroslav, 16, and Darina, 16, hug outside a apartment block that was damaged when a nearby building was struck during overnight Russian missile and drone attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 2, 2026.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its massive overnight strike on Ukraine was a response to what it called "terrorist acts" against targets inside Russia and said it had struck a range of Ukrainian military targets.

"Overnight, in response to terrorist acts of the Kyiv regime, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike using high-precision long-range air-, land-, and sea-based weapons," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

10 11 Black smoke rises from the Podil neighborhood after overnight Russian missile and drone attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 2, 2026.

11 11 Workers and residents carry the body of a person recovered from under the debris at the site of a an apartment building damaged during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine June 2, 2026.

The Kremlin warned last week that Russia would start to carry out "systematic strikes" on targets in Kyiv in retaliation for what it said was a devastating Ukrainian drone attack on a student dormitory in Russian-held Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, which killed 21 people.

Ukraine said it had targeted a drone command centre in the area not students. Putin said on Monday evening that Kyiv had "opened a new page in a series of crimes" with the dormitory strike and with a later strike on an apartment building in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

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