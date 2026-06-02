Digital overhaul for flood control office enables real-time monitoring in north Bengal

The state irrigation department has modernised its regional flood control office in Jalpaiguri with advanced digital infrastructure and real-time monitoring capabilities, a step that is taken to strengthen flood preparedness in north Bengal.

The upgraded facility is set to provide more accurate and timely flood forecasts for vulnerable river basins across north Bengal.

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The modernisation initiative replaces an old manual monitoring system with an integrated digital platform capable of tracking rainfall, river levels and dam discharge data from India, Bhutan and Sikkim.

On Monday, Krishnendu Bhowmik, chief engineer of the northeast division of the department, along with subdivision-level engineers and other officials, inspected the upgraded facility.

“The modernisation of the regional flood control office is in its final phase,” he said. “From today (June 1), the office has started functioning round-the-clock and will remain functional for all 24 hours a day till October 31."

Up to now, the office used to operate from an old building of the department. Now, it has been shifted to a renovated area on Club Road in Jalpaiguri town.

“Previously, rainfall and river-level data were manually recorded based on information received over telephone calls. Under the new system, real-time information will be displayed on large digital screens, allowing officials to monitor weather and hydrological conditions more efficiently,” said a source.

“The upgraded control office will also receive live data from 137 rain and river monitoring stations operated by the department, along with information from four monitoring stations in Bhutan and 33 rain gauge stations in Sikkim,” the source added.

In north Bengal, the office plays a crucial role in monitoring water releases from major barrages and hydropower projects, especially during monsoon.

Among these are the Teesta barrage and the hydropower projects upstream, and the Chukha and Tala hydropower projects in Bhutan, as they significantly impact downstream river conditions.

A senior official said that by June-end, a specialised software platform is expected to be installed at the office for real-time video feeds, photographs and operational reports on water releases from barrages and reservoirs, enabling timely warnings.