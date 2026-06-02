‘Everybody hates you now’: Trump’s reported outburst at Netanyahu over Beirut strike

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he persuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call off a planned strike on Beirut, while the American media outlet Axios reported that a phone conversation between the two leaders turned heated, with Trump allegedly berating the Israeli leader over the operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Netanyahu reversed course after their discussion and also said Hezbollah representatives had agreed to stop attacks on Israel, raising hopes of a de-escalation in tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

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"I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today (Monday), asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi," he said, referring to the Israeli prime minister by his widely used nickname.

Trump’s phone call with Netanyahu came after Iran threatened to end negotiations with the United States over Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. Netanyahu had said Israel would hit "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel.

The US president said he also spoke with representatives of Hezbollah's leadership, who agreed to halt attacks on Israel.

"I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY," he said.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that sharp exchanges marked the conversation between Trump and Netanyahu.

"You're f***ing crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," Axios reported, quoting an unnamed US official.

A second source told Axios that Trump was "pissed" and at one point yelled at Netanyahu: "What the f*** are you doing?" Another official told the outlet Trump had "steamrolled" Netanyahu during the call.

"Bibi said, 'OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of'," according to the official.

Trump's intervention came amid renewed uncertainty over diplomatic efforts involving Iran. The US president said talks with Tehran were continuing despite fresh exchanges of fire that have repeatedly tested a fragile ceasefire.

“Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has come under strain from repeated attacks and counterattacks, even as officials from both sides seek a negotiated end to the conflict. It remains unclear how close the two countries are to an agreement, with concerns that further military action could derail the talks.

Earlier, Trump told NBC News he had not been informed in advance about Iran's decision to suspend negotiations but downplayed the move.

“I think it’s fine if they’re done talking,” he said. “It’s an appropriate thing to say, because they’re better negotiators than they are fighters.”

“But they haven’t informed us of that. It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and start dropping bombs all over there,” Trump said.

The US military and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend and into Monday, threatening the nearly two-month-old truce between the two sides.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive in Lebanon, with its forces carrying out their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years over the weekend.

On Monday, Netanyahu ordered attacks on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, signalling a further escalation in the conflict. Trump's phone call to the Israeli leader came shortly afterwards.