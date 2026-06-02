Bus curbs for smooth traffic: Siliguri gets new dos and don'ts in parking vehicles

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police have implemented traffic management measures to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion across the city.

Steps include relocation of long-distance bus operations from Hill Cart Road and fresh restrictions on the movement of e-rickshaws and three-wheelers on major roads.

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The decision follows discussions between officials of the Siliguri police commissionerate and local public representatives regarding the growing traffic challenges in the city.

Speaking on Sunday, Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA from Siliguri, had said that the parking of long-distance buses along Hill Cart Road — one of the principal thoroughfares of the city — had become a major source of inconvenience for commuters.

“The parking of long-distance buses on Hill Cart Road creates traffic disruptions and difficulties for daily commuters. After discussions with police officials, a process was initiated from today (Sunday) to shift these buses from their existing parking locations to facilitate smoother traffic movement,” Ghosh had said.

The new curbs started being implemented on Sunday evening.

Explaining the new traffic management plan, Quazi Samsuddin Ahmed, the deputy commissioner (traffic), said the measures were formulated following consultations with the local legislators.

“Boarding of passengers for long-distance buses has been shifted to vacant areas within the Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus,” he said.

According to police estimates, more than 150 long-distance buses operate from Siliguri to Calcutta, Bihar, Jharkhand, and other states.

Previously, these buses were parked along stretches of Hill Cart Road between Mallaguri and Siliguri Junction, which led to traffic snarls.

Sources said that from now on, such buses arriving from outside Siliguri will be permitted to enter the city only until 9am. After that, passengers will be dropped off at Paribahan Nagar in Matigara on the outskirts of Siliguri.

The administration, sources said, is also working to develop a full-fledged bus terminus at Paribahan Nagar in phases. It plans on permanently relocating long-distance bus operations there.

In another move, the traffic department has imposed curbs on e-rickshaws and three-wheelers on busy roads, including Hill Cart Road and Sevoke Road. The e-rickshaws, officials said, will now be required to use designated service roads along Hill Cart Road between Darjeeling More and the Mahananda Bridge. Their movement will be permitted only within the stretch between Salbari and Darjeeling More. Curbs have also been imposed on e-rickshaw operations near the Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das flyover.