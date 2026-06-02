Man hacked to death in Malda after protesting against drug abuse; four injured

A 61-year-old man was hacked to death by a drug addict at Hajinagar-Khaschandpur, within the Kaliachak police station limits, in Malda on Sunday after he protested against substance abuse

Four others, including the upa-pradhan (deputy chief) of the panchayat, were injured while trying to rescue the victim.

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A source said the victim, Hasmat Sheikh, was vocal against drug abuse and spread awareness against addiction.

Alaul Sheikh, the accused, was creating a disturbance in the area under the influence of narcotics. Hasmat tried to persuade him to give up drugs.

Alaul attacked Hasmat with a sickle and repeatedly hacked him. Firoz Sheikh, the upa-pradhan of Kaliachak-II panchayat, and some residents rushed to rescue the victim. They were also attacked by Alaul and sustained injuries.

Alaul fled the spot. The injured were taken to Malda Medical College & Hospital, where doctors declared Hasmat dead.

Police have detained some drug abusers to gather information and are in search of Alaul, a source said.

Woman murdered

A 70-year-old woman was murdered in Kaligram-Dakshinpara, Malda, on Sunday.

A source said Arati Das, a widow, lived alone. Some neighbours found her body in her house.

“There were injury marks on her head, and a pair of pincers was stuck in her mouth,” said Palash Saha, a next-door neighbour.

Saha said that he has pet dogs at his home, and if an unknown person entered Arati’s home, the dogs would bark. “We are surprised that the dogs didn’t react yesterday. The police should find the assailants,” he added.

The neighbours informed her children and police.

Police recovered the body and initiated a probe.