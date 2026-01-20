Backlash against hearings in north Bengal as Form 7 row triggers clashes

Protests and even violence were reported from different parts of north Bengal on Monday over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

In some locations, BJP and Trinamool workers locked horns over Form 7, used to apply for objecting to the inclusion of a person’s name in the electoral roll. In others, rival parties and various organisations staged protests, alleging assault and harassment.

The Telegraph gives an overview:

Form face-off

Tension prevailed at the SDO’s office in Balurghat of South Dinajpur on Monday after BJP leaders and workers attempted to submit Form 7, seeking the deletion of names of allegedly suspicious voters, and faced strong opposition from Trinamool.

While Trinamool leaders did not directly obstruct their BJP counterparts, they allegedly exerted pressure on the SDO to prevent him from accepting the forms. The situation escalated into a heated confrontation, with Trinamool leaders entering the SDO’s chamber and remaining seated there for long.

BJP leaders alleged that whenever the SDO attempted to accept the forms, the Trinamool group strongly objected, leading to verbal altercations. As the SDO accepted some forms, Trinamool leaders staged protests outside the SDO office.

SDO Subrata Kumar Barman said all objection forms submitted by eligible applicants were accepted.

BJP worker thrashed

In Gangarampur town, South Dinajpur, Bishwanathpur village resident and BJP worker Bishu Chandra Singha alleged that some Trinamool workers assaulted him when he was at the SDO’s office to resolve an issue related to his son’s birth certificate. Singha, who suffered injuries to his head and chest, claimed he was attacked for being a BJP worker. In the afternoon, he complained to the police.

Trinamool denied the charge.

Councillors attacked

BJP and Trinamool workers clashed at the BDO office premises in Kaliaganj of North Dinajpur on Monday over Form 7 submissions. The BJP alleged that two of its councillors were assaulted by Trinamool workers in the office premises.

The police reached and brought the situation under control.

To protest against the incident, BJP workers blocked the state highway in Vivekananda More of the town and held a dharna at the district magistrate’s office in Raiganj, demanding that Form 7 applications be accepted without obstruction.

Tighter security

Security has been tightened at the Raiganj BDO office on Monday, following attack and arson at the Chakulia BDO office of the district last

week.

The police have put three barricades on the road leading to the BDO’s office. All vehicles are being stopped 100 metres ahead of the office, and police personnel are searching everybody entering the office premises.

“After the incident at Chakulia, we didn’t want to take any risk. We had approached the police, and appropriate arrangements have been made,” said Jayashree Byapari Barman, sabhapati of the Raiganj panchayat samiti.

Nasya Sheikh memo

The Nasya Sheikh Unnayan Parishad, an association representing the Rajbanshi Muslims, submitted a memo at the district magistrate’s office on Monday and said that they would stage protests at the offices of the election commission and the BJP if names of legitimate voters are removed from the voter list.

The SIR process is being misused to harass genuine Indian citizens, particularly the Nasya Sheikh community, they alleged.

“The Election Commission is a constitutional authority. If it fails to remain neutral and acts like a political party’s agent, we have to protest,” said an organisation member.

MoS gets notice

Tajmul Hossain, a Trinamool MLA from Malda who is also the minister of state of the micro, small and medium enterprises department, received a notice on Monday to turn up at the hearing of the special intensive revision of the electoral roll.

Hossain alleged that the notice was served to harass him. “My particulars mentioned in the electoral roll of 2002 did not change, but still I was asked to attend the hearing,” he said. He, however, said he would attend the hearing on January 29.

Scuffle with cops

Tension erupted at the BDO office in Harishchandrapur-I block of Malda on Monday during an SIR hearing as some people at the office premises allegedly passed provocative remarks which angered others. Cops were manhandled as they tried to control the situation.

Some locals, however, alleged that they were protesting against their long waiting at the queue and unnecessary harassment. When the police detained some people, some tried to resist. Additional police forces reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Manikchak block, CPM workers, protesting against people’s "harassment" over SIR hearings, scuffled with cops at the BDO office. Guardrails used by cops to obstruct CPM workers were dismantled. Later, a team of CPM leaders submitted a memo to the BDO office.

Road blockade

A group of residents of the Bairgachi-I and II panchayats in Malda blocked the Gazole-Balurghat road on Monday, alleging harassment over SIR hearings. As the blockade continued, police reached the spot. People dispersed after two hours.