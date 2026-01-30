Amit Shah to meet select north BJP workers from five organisational districts tomorrow

Union home minister Amit Shah will address select BJP workers from five organisational districts in north Bengal behind closed doors in Siliguri on Saturday.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said on Thursday that BJP workers from Siliguri (organisational district), Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar, which are in the party’s Siliguri organisational zone, would attend the session.

Bista said Shah would provide strategic guidelines to BJP workers ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and the Union home minister’s frequent visits greatly motivate BJP workers. Our main objective is to reach out to the people and apprise them of the Trinamool Congress’s corruption, appeasement politics and infiltration. BJP leaders and workers in the region are eagerly waiting to meet him (Shah),” Bista said after reviewing preparations at the venue for the meeting.

The meeting will be held near Bagdogra on the outskirts of Siliguri, in the Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency of the Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district.

Shah is scheduled to land at the Bagdogra airport and reach the venue by road around 3pm. He will then hold the meeting before departing around 5pm.

Anandamoy Barman, the BJP MLA of Matigara–Naxalbari, said nearly 6,000 district-level leaders and workers would attend the meeting.

“This will be a closed-door meeting. Only party leaders and workers who have received invitations will be allowed entry,” Barman said.

The Union home minister last visited the region around 14 months ago in December 2024, when he attended the Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the headquarters of its Siliguri frontier in Ranidanga near here.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 30 of the 54 Assembly seats in north Bengal.

“Given its strong presence in north Bengal, the BJP continues to focus on the region. It is expected that during the meeting on Saturday, Shah will outline strategies to grab the maximum number of seats in north Bengal. Trinamool, on the other hand, will strive to increase its seats here,” an observer said.