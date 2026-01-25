MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
34-year-old woman killed by ex-husband in Dhupguri following marriage to lover

Srikanta walked into Chiranjit’s house with a sharp weapon on Saturday morning and attacked Soma

Our Correspondent Published 25.01.26, 05:53 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 34-year-old homemaker in Jalpaiguri's Dhupguri was hacked to death by her ex-husband on Saturday, a few days after she married her lover.

A source said that the accused, Srikanta Roy, had married Soma Barman a few years ago and had two children. They resided in Roypara, in ward 2 of the town.

Soma began an extramarital affair with Chiranjit Roy, from the same neighbourhood, after Srikanta moved to another state for a job.

Srikanta learned about their relationship after he returned home. He arranged her marriage to Chiranjit and was present at the wedding.

Srikanta walked into Chiranjit’s house with a sharp weapon on Saturday morning and attacked Soma. He hacked at her multiple times. Chiranjit’s mother was chased away by him.

He was detained at a market. The police recovered Soma’s body. Investigations are underway.

