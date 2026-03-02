ICC World Cup winner Richa Ghosh placed under adjudication in Bengal voter list

Richa Ghosh, a member of the Indian women's cricket team that won the ICC Women's World Cup in 2025 and a Siliguri resident, has been placed in the “under adjudication” category in the preliminary “final” post-SIR voter list for Bengal.

The wicketkeeper-batter was also a part of the inaugural U-19 national team, which won the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023. The cricketer is now on a tour of Australia with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manabendra Ghosh, Richa's father, said the family had complied with the special intensive revision (SIR) process.

“We submitted all necessary documents when the SIR started. I will contact the authorities to know why her name has been placed under adjudication,” he said.

Over 60 lakh voters in Bengal have been placed under adjudication. Judicial officers will decide whether they will be included in the final voter list.

Richa’s name on the adjudication list led the ruling Trinamool Congress to allege that the move reflects what it described as “Silent Invisible Rigging” by the BJP and the Election Commission of India (EC).

In a post on X on Sunday, Trinamool termed the development “absurd” and politically motivated. “A World Cup-winning star like Richa Ghosh, Bengal’s pride, India’s hero... has now been placed ‘under adjudication’ in the final electoral rolls.... She, who has represented India overseas with distinction and earned every Bengali’s admiration, is forced to endure this humiliating scrutiny, her name flagged, her voter status questioned, her democratic right dangling by a thread in this voter purge.”