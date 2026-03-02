North Bengal sees prominent figures under adjudication in final electoral rolls

The “under adjudication” tag in the final electoral rolls has triggered concerns across north Bengal, with prominent names from various spheres of society figuring in the list.

The issue gained traction after the name of cricketer Richa Ghosh was shown as “under adjudication,” but similar reports have since emerged from across north Bengal.

Among those affected is Bengal’s minister for non-conventional and renewable energy sources, Ghulam Rabbani.

“I am holding responsible constitutional posts as minister and MLA, yet my name has been placed ‘under adjudication’, which is surprising. However, such issues are looked after by the competent authority and hopefully the correct decision will be taken,” Rabbani, a three-time MLA from Goalpokhar constituency in Uttar Dinajpur, said.

Poonam Chakraborty Sharma, a Trinamool Congress member of the Kharia gram panchayat under Jalpaiguri Sadar block, has also found her name in the same category. So has two-time Kumarganj Trinamool MLA Toraf Hossain Mandal in South Dinajpur.