3 Bangla 'infiltrators' nabbed in 2 districts amid border vigilance

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been intercepted in Malda and Cooch Behar districts since Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Malumbhita, a village under Malda’s Habibpur police station, detained a suspected Bangladeshi cattle smuggler and handed him to the BSF. Later, the police arrested the youth, Md Suman, from Naogaon district of Bangladesh. Sources said that the BSF gave a chase to a gang of cattle smugglers in the morning. At that time, Suman fled the area and walked into Malumbhita.

As he was suspiciously loitering in the village, local people intercepted him.

In Cooch Behar, residents of Satgram-Manabari, a village near the Bangladesh border in Mathabhanga subdivision of the district, intercepted Md Riyadh from Lalmonirhat district of Bangladesh, on Monday afternoon.

Riyadh was roaming around when he was caught, said villagers, who told cops. Mathabhanga police reached the spot and arrested him. Riyadh had infiltrated India, police sources said. On Tuesday, was produced in a local court. The court put him in police custody for three days.

In Malda, a Bangladeshi was nabbed by Dalla villagers in Habibpur police station area, around 7.30pm on Sunday, and handed over to the BSF, which in turn handed him over to the police. Sources said Bipul Mani, 30, from Naogaon in Bangladesh, entered India through the unfenced border and planned to go to South Dinajpur. Residents said he might have infiltrated India after the recent violence in Bangladesh that targeted minorities. On Monday, he was produced at a local court and was put in police custody for seven days.