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video-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

One river, two realities — Jaigaon's urgent appeal before bengal elections but is Mamata listening

Locals report foul smell, dead animals dumped, even cattle deaths caused by garbage consumption.

The Telegraph Online Published 20.03.26, 12:53 PM

A viral video from Jaigaon, a small town on the Indo-Bhutan border has sparked outrage ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Content creator Sahil Tamang, aka Rock Lama, recently made an emotional appeal to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, highlighting unchecked dumping along the Torsa River, a lifeline for the region and nearby ecosystems like the Jaldapara National Park.

While the Bhutan side of the river remains clean, the Indian side has turned into a dumping ground due to lack of waste management. Locals report foul smell, dumping of dead animals, and even cattle deaths caused by garbage consumption.

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Authorities say action has been taken and a new waste system is pending approval, possibly after elections. Jaigaon goes to polls on April 23.

Video Producer: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Joy Das

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Mamata Banerjee Jaigaon
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