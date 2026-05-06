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photo-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

Brigade Parade Ground gets ready for BJP govt oath ceremony on May 9

The oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister of West Bengal would take place on May 9, 10 am at the Brigade Parade Ground, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has confirmed

Our Web Desk Published 06.05.26, 06:01 PM
Brigade Parade Ground
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Preparations are underway at Brigade Parade Ground for the BJP government's swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Picture by Amit Datta
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Brigade Parade Ground
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Workers assemble temporary structures at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.

Picture by Amit Datta
Brigade Parade Ground
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Event staff transport sound equipment and supplies from a truck at the ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.

Picture by Amit Datta
Brigade Parade Ground
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Workers piece together metal frames for canopies during event preparations ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.

Picture by Amit Datta
Brigade Parade Ground
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Men unload bamboo poles and materials for stage construction at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.

Picture by Amit Datta
Brigade Parade Ground
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Workers assemble chairs at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.

Picture by Amit Datta

RELATED TOPICS

Brigade Parade Grounds Swearing-in Ceremony Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
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