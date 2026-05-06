Brigade Parade Ground gets ready for BJP govt oath ceremony on May 9

Preparations are underway at Brigade Parade Ground for the BJP government's swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.Picture by Amit Datta
Workers assemble temporary structures at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.Picture by Amit Datta
Event staff transport sound equipment and supplies from a truck at the ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.Picture by Amit Datta
Workers piece together metal frames for canopies during event preparations ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.Picture by Amit Datta
Men unload bamboo poles and materials for stage construction at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.Picture by Amit Datta
Workers assemble chairs at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.Picture by Amit Datta