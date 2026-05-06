Trinamool MP Dev congratulates BJP for Bengal victory, reminds saffron party about ‘spirit of unity’

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly election, toppling the 15-year reign of Trinamool Congress, Tollywood actor and politician Dev urged the new government to uphold the spirit of unity and artistic freedom in the Bengali film industry and put an end to the ‘cultural ban’.

The actor, who is affiliated with the Trinamool Congress and serves as the Member of Parliament from Ghatal, West Medinipur, since 2014, took to his official Facebook handle on Wednesday to congratulate the BJP on its historic win in West Bengal. The party secured 207 out of 294 seats.

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He wrote, “Congratulations to the BJP on receiving the mandate to form the new government in Bengal. I sincerely hope the government works towards the progress, peace and development of our state and makes sure people’s voices are heard.”

He further added, “As someone deeply connected to both public life and the film fraternity, I would earnestly request the new government to uphold the spirit of unity and artistic freedom by ensuring that the culture of bans and divisions within the Bengali film industry becomes a thing of the past. Cinema is one of Bengal’s greatest identities, and its growth can only happen through mutual respect, coexistence and collective progress.”

In his note, Dev highlighted the Ghatal Master Plan — a long-delayed West Bengal government flood management project for Purba and Paschim Medinipur — and sought the BJP’s support and cooperation for its completion.

Dev has frequently expressed concern, frustration, and urgency regarding the long delays in the implementation of the project, often highlighting the suffering of his constituents during annual floods.

The Ghatal Master Plan commenced under the then Mamata Banerjee-led government earlier this year and is reportedly set to be completed by 2027-2028.

Dev was Trinamool’s star campaigner for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections and extensively campaigned across districts, drawing large crowds at his public meetings.

Meanwhile, the new BJP government will be sworn in on May 9 at 10am. The chief minister will be chosen during a meeting of the BJP legislative party on May 7 at Keshav Bhavan in Kolkata.