CNN founder Ted Turner dies at age 87

CNN is reporting that its founder Ted Turner, the outspoken and often outrageous television pioneer, has died at age 87.

The network says Turner died Wednesday, citing a news release from Turner Enterprises.

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Turner transformed an obscure Atlanta television station into the first satellite-based "superstation" and founded Cable News Network, the first 24-hour, all news TV network.

The brash southerner owned sports teams, was a champion yacht racer and was married to actress Jane Fonda for 10 years. The onetime "Mouth of the South" once quipped: "If only I had a little humility, I'd be perfect."