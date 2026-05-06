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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

CNN founder Ted Turner dies at age 87

Turner transformed an obscure Atlanta television station into the first satellite-based "superstation" and founded Cable News Network, the first 24-hour, all news TV network

AP Published 06.05.26, 08:29 PM
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CNN is reporting that its founder Ted Turner, the outspoken and often outrageous television pioneer, has died at age 87.

The network says Turner died Wednesday, citing a news release from Turner Enterprises.

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Turner transformed an obscure Atlanta television station into the first satellite-based "superstation" and founded Cable News Network, the first 24-hour, all news TV network.

The brash southerner owned sports teams, was a champion yacht racer and was married to actress Jane Fonda for 10 years. The onetime "Mouth of the South" once quipped: "If only I had a little humility, I'd be perfect."

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