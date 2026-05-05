The saffron storm: Decoding the fall of Mamata Banerjee and the BJP’s historic Bengal victory

After 15 years of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, the 2026 Assembly Election results have delivered a seismic shift in Indian politics, granting the BJP a historic mandate with over 200 seats.

In this episode, we sit down with our experts to deconstruct the "Saffron Storm" that breached the TMC’s once-impenetrable fortress. We delve into the data behind the BJP's comfortable majority, examining the crucial role of the "Women’s Vote" and the administrative impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

ADVERTISEMENT

Was this a result of the long-promised 7th Pay Commission, or a deeper backlash against local governance issues in the wake of Sandeshkhali and RG Kar? From the BJP’s total dominance in North Bengal to their surprising inroads into the South Bengal heartlands, we analyze whether this represents a permanent change in the state's political DNA or a massive anti-incumbency wave.

Join us as we discuss what this collapse means for Mamata Banerjee’s political future and the new reality of a BJP-led West Bengal.