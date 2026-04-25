Deepfakes and Digital Lies: How Misinformation is Reshaping the Bengal Election Battleground

In the heat of the 2026 West Bengal Elections, the digital landscape has become a primary battleground, but not all that glitters on your screen is truth. As misinformation reaches a fever pitch, The Telegraph Online sits down with Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News, to unpack the "scary truth" behind the surge of fake news and the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping political narratives.

From deepfake videos to AI-generated audio clips designed to sway undecided voters, the tools of deception have grown increasingly sophisticated. Sinha disseminates the specific narratives currently flooding social media feeds and explains why election cycles provide the perfect breeding ground for viral falsehoods. Beyond identifying the threats, this conversation offers a vital roadmap for the electorate: how to spot a "deepfake," the importance of cross-referencing viral "whispers," and the collective responsibility we share in safeguarding the democratic process.

In an era where a single click can spread a lie faster than a fact can be verified, understanding the mechanics of misinformation is no longer just a skill—it is a necessity. Tune in to learn how to stay informed without getting fooled.